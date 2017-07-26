

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc (IPF.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax increased to 43 million pounds from last year's 33 million pounds. Earnings per share were 13 pence, higher than 10.6 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the period grew to 400.8 million pounds from 361.5 million pounds last year. Revenues grew 2.6 percent at constant currency rates.



The number of customers dropped 3.3 percent at constant currency to 2.40 million, adjusted following change to treatment of very slow paying customers in our home credit businesses.



Further, the company said its Board declared an unchanged interim dividend of 4.6 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 6 October to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 8 September.



Looking ahead, the company said in a statement, 'The competitive and regulatory landscape for the Group is expected to remain challenging. ...We continue to focus on delivering our strategy to optimise our European home credit operations and to invest in growing Mexico home credit and IPF Digital.'



