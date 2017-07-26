

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday as higher commodity prices and upbeat earnings news from the U.S. helped keep investor sentiment buoyant ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but investors will be paying close attention to the accompanying statement for clues regarding future rate hikes.



Chinese shares ended little changed on concerns over further regulatory tightening after the China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would maintain 'normalization' of initial public offerings.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed marginally higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 83 points or 0.31 percent at 26,934 in late trade.



Japanese shares gained ground as the dollar extended an overnight rally against the yen and long-dated U.S. Treasury yields jumped after U.S. Senate Republicans narrowly agreed to open debate on healthcare reform.



The Nikkei average rose 94.96 points or 0.48 percent to 20,050.16 while the broader Topix index closed 0.24 percent higher at 1,620.88. Exporters closed mostly higher, with Toyota Motor and Sony ending up over 1 percent each.



Toshiba rallied as much as 6.3 percent before its decision to consider offers for its chip unit. Mitsubishi Motors jumped 4.5 percent on better-than-expected first quarter results.



Australian shares hit their highest level in nearly three weeks as commodities inched higher and cooling inflation rate dampened market expectations for a rate increase in the near term.



Consumer prices in Australia gained 0.2 percent sequentially in the second quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. That was shy of expectations for 0.4 percent growth and down from 0.5 percent in the previous three months.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 50 points or 0.87 percent to 5,776.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished up 48 points or 0.83 percent at 5,823.30.



Origin Energy, WorleyParsons, Oil Search, Santos and Beach Energy rallied 3-5 percent as oil extended overnight gains on optimism over declining stocks.



Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto climbed around 3 percent and OZ Minerals jumped as much as 10.7 percent after copper prices rose to their highest level in more than two years.



Sigma Healthcare soared almost 10 percent after dropping legal proceedings against My Chemist/Chemist Warehouse Group over an alleged breach of a supply agreement.



Seoul shares ended a tad lower amid selling by foreign investors. The benchmark Kospi dropped 5.39 points or 0.22 percent to 2,434.49, dragged down by tech shares such as SK Hynix and LG Display.



New Zealand shares ended marginally lower as utilities witnessed sell-off, offsetting gains in material and energy stocks. Genesis Energy lost 2.3 percent and Contact Energy dropped 0.4 percent.



New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$242 million in June, Statistics New Zealand figures showed - representing 5.1 percent of exports. The headline figure beat expectations for a surplus of NZ$150 million.



Malaysian shares were marginally higher, Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.1 percent and India's Sensex was rising 0.2 percent, while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was losing 0.2 percent and the Taiwan Weighted declined 0.4 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks hit fresh record highs as investors digested better-than-expected earnings results from the likes of Caterpillar and McDonald's as well as data showing an unexpected improvement in consumer confidence in July.



The Nasdaq Composite edged up marginally and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent to hit fresh record closing highs while the Dow rose half a percent.



