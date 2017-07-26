

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) Wednesday reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to the stockholders of the parent fell 18.7 percent to NT$2.10 billion or $69 million from last year's NT$2.58 billion.



Earnings per share were NT$0.17, down from NT$0.21 a year ago. Earnings per ADS were $0.028, compared to $0.035 last year.



Second-quarter consolidated revenue was NT$37.54 billion, 1.5 percent higher than NT$37.00 billion last year.



President Jason Wang said, 'Looking into the third quarter, demand for our mature technologies remains firm. However, due to a softened outlook for 28nm, we project a sequentially flat quarter.'



Further, the company said it is seeing the possibility that the decline of 28nm HKMG business will extend into the second half of 2017.



