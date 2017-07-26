Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the appointments of Vanessa Maxwell as Head of Professional Indemnity Cyber Insurance and Tom Dilley as Head of Financial Institutions in Southern Europe.

"We are pleased to have Vanessa and Tom leading our expansion in key executive and professional lines," said Patrick Brown, Head of Executive & Professional Lines, UK and Southern Europe, BHSI. "Vanessa will focus on building our professional indemnity and cyber portfolio while Tom will grow our financial institutions book of business. As we move into these new product areas, we look forward to spreading the advantages of BHSI's clear, concise policy wording and financial strength in the UK and Southern Europe."

Vanessa comes to BHSI after 15 years at AIG, where she was most recently Head of Professional Liability, Cyber and Commercial Institutions, UK. Before that she was Underwriting Manager (Financial Institutions) for North American Executive Liability Lines, and Underwriting Manager (Professional Liability) at AIG in New York. She holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Delaware.

Tom joins BHSI after 12 years at Ace (then Chubb), where he held a variety of roles within the Financial Institutions team, most recently Head of Financial Institutions, UK and Ireland. Throughout his career, he has underwritten a broad scope of international financial institutions, specializing in investment management business. He holds a bachelor's degree in History from Cardiff University and Associateship of the Chartered Insurance Institute (ACII) and Investment Management Certificate (IMC) designations.

Vanessa and Tom are based in BHSI's London office and can be reached at vanessa.maxwell@bhspecialty.com and thomas.dilley@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance operates as part of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited ("BHIIL"), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office of 4th Floor, 8 Fenchurch Place, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHIIL is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company ("BHSIC") (www.bhspecialty.com), which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance.

