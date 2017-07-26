Lactic Acid - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Poised for Phenomenal Growth

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Lactic Acid - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Lactic Acid in Metric Tons by the following End-use Segments: Food and Beverages, Biodegradable Polymers, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and Others. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Corbion Purac

Galactic S.A.

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Co., Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer AG

Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd.

NatureWorks LLC



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview



A Primer

Lactic Acid Market Poised for Phenomenal Growth

PLA Manufacture: The Largest End-use Market of Lactic Acid



2. Market Dynamics



EU Permit for Lactic Acid Decontaminant in Bovine Carcasses Opens Doors for US Meat Exporters

Need to Reduce Dependence on Fossil Fuel: A Major Influencing Factor

PLA Market Remains Relatively Consolidated

Bioplastics Producers Come Under Fire for Undermining Food Production

Manufacturers Strive to Overcome Shortcomings of PLA Resins

Trend towards Green Packaging: Opportunities for Lactic Acid Market

Technological Developments Create Opportunities for Market Growth

Efforts Underway to Develop End-Life Solution for PLA Products

LOOPLA Process

Increasing Demand for Greener Cosmetic Chemicals Favors Lactic Acid Market

Lactic Acid Derivatives Gain Traction in Booming Green Solvents Market

Fermentation Remains Primary Production Process

New Raw Materials Being Explored for Production of Lactic Acid

3. Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market



Sales and Production Capacity

Regional Insights

Future Outlook

Major Restraints

Key Players



4. Product Overview



Production from Biomass

Lactic Acid Producing Microorganisms

Major End Use Applications

Personal Care

Biodegradable Plastics

Building Block for Polylactide (PLA): A Key Biodegradable Polymer

Food & Beverage

Fermentation Agent

Food Preservative & Decontaminant

Nutrition Fortifier

Acidulant

Flavor Enhancer

Acidic Nature of Select Food-grade Organic Acids

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

Home Care

Mosquito Repellant

Industrial Applications

Animal Health



5. Lactic Acid & Polylactic Acid Trade Statistics



6. Research Advancements



Researchers Explore Novel Applications of HePS from Lactic Acid Bacteria (Global)

Immuno-Stimulant

Antioxidant

Cryoprotectant

Prebiotic Activity

Viscosifier

Potential Applications of HePS from Lactic Acid Bacteria

Researchers Develop Modified PLA to Replace Polypropylene in Food Packaging ( Europe )



7. Product Introductions



Haydale Launches Graphene-enhanced PLA Filaments for 3D Printing

NatureWorks Introduces Ingeo 3D860

a New PLA Formulation for 3D Printing Filament Providing High Impact Strength and Heat Resistance

Corbion Purac Launches PLA Resin from Second Generation Feedstocks

Corbion Purac Introduces PURAC® UltraPure, a Unique, High- Quality grade L-Lactic Acid at the In-Cosmetics Exhibition in Barcelona .



8. Recent Industry Activity



Total Corbion PLA Launches its Operations to Produce and Market Poly Lactic Acid Polymers

Corbion and Kraton Receives First European Certification for Bio-based Products

Total Partners with Corbion to Develop Bioplastics

Corbion invests in 75 kTpa PLA plant in Thailand .

. NatureWorks Launches $1 Million Lab to Research and Develop Commercial Scale Methane to Lactic Acid Fermentation

Lab to Research and Develop Commercial Scale Methane to Lactic Acid Fermentation Corbion's Second Plant Receives Approval to Produce L-Lactic Acid under Biocidal products Regulation in Europe

Dutch Firm Corbion Acquires Lactic Acid Business of Malladi Specialties

Corbion and MedinCell Enters into Joint Venture to Supply PEG (polyethyleneglycol) and PLA (polylactic acid) Based Co- polymers

Corbion Acquires Lactic Acid Business from Archer Daniels Midland



9. Focus on Select Global Players



10. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 29 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 31)



- The United States (6)

- Japan (4)

- Europe (14)



- Germany (4)

- The United Kingdom (2)

- Italy (1)

- Rest of Europe (7)



- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/63px7s/lactic_acid

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716