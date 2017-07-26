Lactic Acid - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Poised for Phenomenal Growth

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Lactic Acid - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Lactic Acid in Metric Tons by the following End-use Segments: Food and Beverages, Biodegradable Polymers, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and Others. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Corbion Purac
- Galactic S.A.
- Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Co., Ltd.
- Jungbunzlauer AG
- Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd.
- NatureWorks LLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
- A Primer
- Lactic Acid Market Poised for Phenomenal Growth
- PLA Manufacture: The Largest End-use Market of Lactic Acid
2. Market Dynamics
- EU Permit for Lactic Acid Decontaminant in Bovine Carcasses Opens Doors for US Meat Exporters
- Need to Reduce Dependence on Fossil Fuel: A Major Influencing Factor
- PLA Market Remains Relatively Consolidated
- Bioplastics Producers Come Under Fire for Undermining Food Production
- Manufacturers Strive to Overcome Shortcomings of PLA Resins
- Trend towards Green Packaging: Opportunities for Lactic Acid Market
- Technological Developments Create Opportunities for Market Growth
- Efforts Underway to Develop End-Life Solution for PLA Products
- LOOPLA Process
- Increasing Demand for Greener Cosmetic Chemicals Favors Lactic Acid Market
- Lactic Acid Derivatives Gain Traction in Booming Green Solvents Market
- Fermentation Remains Primary Production Process
- New Raw Materials Being Explored for Production of Lactic Acid
3. Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market
- Sales and Production Capacity
- Regional Insights
- Future Outlook
- Major Restraints
- Key Players
4. Product Overview
- Production from Biomass
- Lactic Acid Producing Microorganisms
- Major End Use Applications
- Personal Care
- Biodegradable Plastics
- Building Block for Polylactide (PLA): A Key Biodegradable Polymer
- Food & Beverage
- Fermentation Agent
- Food Preservative & Decontaminant
- Nutrition Fortifier
- Acidulant
- Flavor Enhancer
- Acidic Nature of Select Food-grade Organic Acids
- Pharmaceuticals
- Other Applications
- Home Care
- Mosquito Repellant
- Industrial Applications
- Animal Health
5. Lactic Acid & Polylactic Acid Trade Statistics
6. Research Advancements
- Researchers Explore Novel Applications of HePS from Lactic Acid Bacteria (Global)
- Immuno-Stimulant
- Antioxidant
- Cryoprotectant
- Prebiotic Activity
- Viscosifier
- Potential Applications of HePS from Lactic Acid Bacteria
- Researchers Develop Modified PLA to Replace Polypropylene in Food Packaging (Europe)
7. Product Introductions
- Haydale Launches Graphene-enhanced PLA Filaments for 3D Printing
- NatureWorks Introduces Ingeo 3D860
- a New PLA Formulation for 3D Printing Filament Providing High Impact Strength and Heat Resistance
- Corbion Purac Launches PLA Resin from Second Generation Feedstocks
- Corbion Purac Introduces PURAC® UltraPure, a Unique, High- Quality grade L-Lactic Acid at the In-Cosmetics Exhibition in Barcelona.
8. Recent Industry Activity
- Total Corbion PLA Launches its Operations to Produce and Market Poly Lactic Acid Polymers
- Corbion and Kraton Receives First European Certification for Bio-based Products
- Total Partners with Corbion to Develop Bioplastics
- Corbion invests in 75 kTpa PLA plant in Thailand.
- NatureWorks Launches $1 Million Lab to Research and Develop Commercial Scale Methane to Lactic Acid Fermentation
- Corbion's Second Plant Receives Approval to Produce L-Lactic Acid under Biocidal products Regulation in Europe
- Dutch Firm Corbion Acquires Lactic Acid Business of Malladi Specialties
- Corbion and MedinCell Enters into Joint Venture to Supply PEG (polyethyleneglycol) and PLA (polylactic acid) Based Co- polymers
- Corbion Acquires Lactic Acid Business from Archer Daniels Midland
9. Focus on Select Global Players
10. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 29 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 31)
- The United States (6)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (14)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/63px7s/lactic_acid
