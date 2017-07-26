Travellers' Top Rated Cruise Destinations Revealed

Budapest named world's top cruise destination; Cork, Guernsey & Glasgow make the top 5 for British Isles & Western Europe

-Cruise Critic announces highest ranking destinations of the year, based on passenger feedback-

LONDON, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cruise Critic, the world's leading cruise review and planning site, has announced the winners of the second Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards. The awards name the best cruise destinations of the year - across 15 regions around the world - based entirely on reviews posted to Cruise Critic.com.

"Picking a cruise itinerary isn't easy, particularly given the increasing number of amazing destinations accessible by cruise," explains Adam Coulter, UK managing editor, Cruise Critic. "Analysing first-hand visitor feedback of cruise destinations world-wide enables us to identify those they loved most, which is true testament to their appeal. By sharing this insight, we hope to inspire and guide travellers to select a cruise itinerary, which they too, will love."

Budapest the Best

A popular river cruise destination, Budapest was ranked the Best Cruise Destination for 2017, with the city's beauty and cultural tours commended by travellers.

Cork, Guernsey and Glasgow Ranked Favourites

Amsterdam was rated top for the second consecutive year in the British Isles and Western Europe destination category. The winner sees calls from a range of river and ocean cruise lines, including Celebrity Cruises and Viking River Cruises. In second place, maintaining its position from 2016 was Cork's Cobh, followed by Lisbon, Guernsey's St. Peter Port, and Glasgow's Greenock in third, fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Other popular ports include St. Petersburg, which sees visits from lines such as MSC Cruises, including its recently launched MSC Meraviglia, and P&O Cruises. Princess Cruises offers 52 St. Petersburg visits in 2017.

Alaska is another hot destination, and Glacier Bay maintained the number one spot in the Alaska category. In response to demand for Alaska itineraries, some cruise lines have increased capacity to this region, including Holland America Line which this year added its seventh Alaska-serving ship, ms Oosterdam. After a fifteen-year absence, Seabourn has returned to Alaska with Seabourn Sojourn.

Sail into a Game of Thrones Set

Dubrovnik, a new entry for this year's awards, sees visits from the likes of Thomson Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania, and was highly acclaimed by visitors for its churches, monasteries, and Game of Thrones tours. Singapore, another new entry, was praised by visitors for its cleanliness and stunning Gardens by the Bay nature park, and can also be reached direct from the UK with lines such as Cunard, Fred. Olsen Cruise Line and P&O Cruises.

Brits favour Europe and the Baltics

Kotor, Mykonos, Tallinn, Dubrovnik and Copenhagen were the destinations UK travellers ranked in their top five, respectively.

First Place Cruise Destinations:

Top-Rated British Isles and Western Europe Port: Amsterdam

Top-Rated Alaska Port: Glacier Bay

Top-Rated Asia & South Pacific Port: Singapore

Top-Rated Australia & New Zealand Port: Akaroa

Top-Rated Private Islands Port: Disney Cruise Line's Castaway Cay

Top-Rated Baltic & Scandinavia Port: St. Petersburg

Top-Rated Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas & Bermuda Port: Kings Wharf

Top-Rated Southern Caribbean Port: Curacao

Top-Rated Western Caribbean & Riviera Maya Port: Cozumel

Top-Rated Eastern Mediterranean Port: Dubrovnik

Top Rated European River Port: Budapest

Top Rated Western Mediterranean Port: Villefranche

Top-Rated Hawaii Port: Kauai

Top-Rated Mexican Riviera, Central & South America Port: Cabo San Lucas

Top-Rated US & Canada Port: Quebec City

