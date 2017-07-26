Salt of the Earth Appoints Exclusive Distributor for West Europe

ATLIT, Israel, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Kreglinger Specialties will market Mediterranean Umami in selected European countries

Salt of the Earth Ltd. appoints Kreglinger Specialties as its exclusive distributor for Mediterranean Umami, an all-natural sodium-reduction ingredient. Kreglinger will be responsible for the UK, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxemburg and France.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161013/428328LOGO )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539247/Salt_of_the_Earth_Kreglinger_Specialties.jpg )



Mediterranean Umami, a winner of IFT17 Food Expo Innovation Award, is an on-trend sodium-reduction solution for the food industry. It boasts a great umami flavor profile, perfect for creating healthier foods. Mediterranean Umami consists of simple, consumer-friendly ingredients - vegetable extracts and sea salt - making it an all-natural, clean-label ingredient.

"We are excited to partner with Kreglinger Specialties," says Dovik Tal, CEO of Salt of the Earth. "The combination of their talented sales team and strong technical support, along with a focus on natural, clean-label and healthy ingredients, is a good fit for Salt of the Earth. Also, Western Europe presents a great opportunity as companies respond to regulatory trends for reduced sodium."

"Mediterranean Umami is a great addition to our product portfolio, and we are excited to work with this new ingredient," notes Wim Arnouts, CEO of Kreglinger Specialties. "It complements our existing solutions for fat reduction and sugar reduction. With this added salt-reduction ingredient and its natural flavor enhancement properties, Kreglinger is able to offer its customers a complete package of highly relevant solutions for creating tastier and healthier foods."

The Food Standards Authority (FSA) in the UK has issued updated salt/sodium levels for a wide variety of foods that will go into effect in 2017. The revised UK-wide salt reduction targets for 2017 have been published for 76 categories of foods. The average UK salt consumption remains high at approximately 8.1g - 8.8g/day so there is still considerable reduction required to meet the maximum daily intake of 6g for adults. It's 'traffic light' front-of-package labelling for the UK, with red, amber, and green lights for content of calories, fats, sugar and salt, is gaining momentum.



About Salt of the Earth

With innovation and quality as its driving principles, Salt of the Earth has been producing sustainable sea salt solutions for the global food industry since 1922. Salt of the Earth's customers span more than 30 countries on 5 continents. The company controls and tracks sustainable salt resources and works to promote balanced salt consumption through innovative sodium-reduction solutions.

About Kreglinger Specialties:

Kreglinger Specialties' Food department represents specialty ingredients for the food and beverage industries. Its technical skills, know-how, and understanding of market trends makes it a reliable partner in the food industry. The company's applications laboratory produces finished products and lends technical support for customers' projects. The combination of the lab facilities and communication expertise gives Kreglinger the ability to interpret market trends for its customers' needs.