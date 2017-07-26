LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Over the last decade or so, the pharmaceutical industry has rapidly evolved, coinciding with huge changes to the global economy and the landscape of disease.

One of the largest issues organisations now deal with is the world's rising ageing population. Whereas medicine once dealt with acute disease, it has since moved focus, concentrating instead on chronic afflictions, such as diabetes.

Regulations around drug development, however, and the very process of creating a treatment, have become lengthy and expensive. More and more pharmaceutical businesses have thus abandoned innovation and joined forced with others, mainly through acquisitions.

In spite of all these challenges, Mega Pharma, a Latin American pharmaceutical company, has remained on top of the sector, even as the region's economy slows down.

Mega Pharma is revered for its dynamic and innovative approach to pharmaceuticals, which has given it a major competitive advantage. All of its great work has been recognised recently by European CEO magazine, which named its leader - Gianclaudio Broggi - Best CEO in the Pharmaceutical Industry 2017.

The organisation's latest projects include a state-of-the-art R&D centre, as well as a brand new manufacturing plant in Parque de las Ciencias, Uruguay, in an investment worth over $100m. The company's R&D centre leads, manages and develops anything from 15 to 25 projects per year, with an incredible success rate.

Mega Pharma has also prepared itself for fluctuant conditions in the market, with an aggressive 2020 plan that aims to double the company's turnover, at a time when others are quickly reducing their expansion plans.

It hopes to target a market of 600 million people through its cutting edge approach, offering bioequivalent products that are interchangeable with branded generics, yet at affordable prices.

