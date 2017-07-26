

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter, preliminary data published by the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.3 percent sequentially, after expanding 0.2 percent at the start of the year. The quarterly growth came in line with expectations.



The growth was driven by the dominant service sector, while construction and manufacturing were the largest downward pulls, ONS said.



Services output grew 0.5 percent from prior quarter and farm output advanced moderately by 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, production and construction declined 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, the economy expanded 1.7 percent in the second quarter, as expected, versus 2 percent in the first quarter.



Another report from ONS showed that services output increased 0.2 percent in May from April. Year-on-year, services output grew 2.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX