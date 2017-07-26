Global Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2021: Key Vendors are GOM, Honeywell, IVISYS, KEYENCE & Renishaw

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automated industrial quality control market to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automated Industrial Quality Control Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emerging demand of robotics in QC processes. Vendors in the global automated industrial QC market have recently introduced virtual measuring systems that support the quality control requirement of industry standards by implementing robots. The entire virtual measuring system works on robotics, kinematics, sensors, along with software and CAD data. These measuring systems provide a functional representation of the real-world measuring environment and analyze the required component positioning, space, and accessibility.



The robots used in virtual measuring systems are integrated with artificial intelligence to handle real-time bug during the production processes. The operator gets the feedback as to whether holes, trim, slots, spring, CAD surface, and other aspects can be measured safely from a specific robot position. Further, the digital-to-physical synchronization in a virtual measuring room offers a flexible automated QC check during the manufacturing process.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing importance for accuracy in QC processes. The manufacturing sectors are constantly facing stress over the issue of QC, as it adversely affects their business outcomes. The compromised product quality may result in tarnishing the image of manufacturers, thereby affecting their sustainable business growth. Thus, industrial manufacturers are seeking numerous opportunities for enhancing their manufacturing standards and practices without affecting the cost of production. Moreover, multiple quality control processes during the production process are essential to increase the overall operational productivity.

Key vendors



GOM

Honeywell

IVISYS

KEYENCE

Renishaw

Other prominent vendors



ABB

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

MasterControl

Nanotronics

RNA Automation

Shelton Machines



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by solutions



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/whlbgb/global_automated

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716