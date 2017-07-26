Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2017) - Jaxon Minerals Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U3) is pleased to announce the company has finished channel sampling of massive sulphide lenses, veins and breccias at three separate elevation zones - mainly the 742, 685 and 550 elevations on the Max target hillside. A total of 213 1-metre channel samples and 94 grabs samples have been collected and submitted to MS Analytical for analysis. The Company expects to receive and release the first batch of assays shortly.

The company has identified seven other areas of interest from 2017 field observations, historical soils samples, and the recent interpretation of the VTEM geophysics at the Hazelton Project, which has been expanded to 33,784 hectares, located 45 kilometres north of Smithers in British Columbia, Canada. The company now has four prospecting teams investigating and sampling these areas for outcrop and mineralization. These areas are outside of the Max target area at Hazelton.

The company has also been informed that its contracted 3D Induced Polarization (IP) Geophysical survey team is expected to mobilize to the Max target shortly.

The structural mapping geologist contracted by Jaxon has completed his mapping program at the Max target and is preparing his report in support of future interpretation of the IP survey results and future drill hole targeting.

Technical information in this news release has been compiled and reviewed by Derrick Strickland, P. Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Jaxon

Jaxon is a base and precious metals exploration company with a regional focus on Western Canada. The company is currently focused on advancing its Hazelton Project in north-central British Columbia and the Wishbone/Foremore property in BC's Golden Triangle.

