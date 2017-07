SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Co. (HMC) Wednesday reported 48.2 percent decline in second quarter net profit of to 913.63 billion Korean won from 1.763 trillion won last year.



Revenue for the quarter declined to 24.308 trillion won from 24.676 trillion a year ago. Operating profit for the period was reduced to 1.344 trillion from 1.761 trillion in the previous period.



