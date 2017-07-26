EXCHANGE NOTICE 26.7.2017 TURBO WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 27.7.2017



32 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 27.7.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 26.7.2017 TURBO WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 27.7.2017



32 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 27.7.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=639491