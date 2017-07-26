

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Wednesday as commodities inched higher and automaker Daimler reported a rise in Q2 profit despite the ongoing diesel scandal and allegations of collusion.



The Fed's interest-rate decision is awaited, with investors looking for clues regarding future rate hikes.



The benchmark DAX was up 43 points or 0.35 percent at 12,306 after closing half a percent higher in the previous session.



Daimler edged up 0.2 percent, while rivals BMW and Volkswagen rose 0.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



Sporting goods maker Puma rose 0.2 percent after lifting its FY17 forecast.



Retail group Metro jumped as much as 4.7 percent on saying it would buy a large stake in French books and consumer electronics chain Fnac Darty.



