Global Bearings for Mechanical and Electrical Products Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2025 - Growing Automotive Sector

The "Global Bearings for Mechanical and Electrical Products Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Bearings for Mechanical and Electrical Products Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $756.19 million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing automotive sector and rising applications of bearings across many industries.

Depending on the Type, the market is segmented by plain bearings, fluid bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings and others. Plain Bearings segment is further sub segmented into journal, thrust, spherical and other plain bearings. Fluid Bearings are further sub segmented into fluid dynamic bearings, hydrostatic bearings and other fluid bearings. Roller Bearings segment is further sub segmented into cylindrical, needle, tapered and other roller bearings. Ball Bearings are further sub segmented into radial, thrust and other ball bearings. Others segment includes jewel bearings, magnetic bearings and flexure bearings.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Companies Mentioned



Altra Industrial Motion

Antifriction Bearings Corporation (ABC) Bearings Limited

Asea Brown Boveri (ABB)

Emerson Electric Comapany

Fujian Longxi Bearing (Group) Corp., Ltd

Harbin Bearings

Kaydon Corporation

Luoyang LYC Bearing Co., Ltd

Nippon Seiko K.K.(NSK)

RBC Bearings

Rexnord corporation

Schaeffler Group

Svenska Kullagerfabriken Aktiebolag (SKF Limited)

Timken Company

Wafangdian Bearing

