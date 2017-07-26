Milking Robots Market Worth 2.48 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Milking Robots Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), System Type (Single-Stall Unit, Multi-Stall Unit, Automated Milking Rotary), Herd Size (Below 100, Between 100 and 1,000 and Above 1,000), Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Milking Robots Market is expected to grow from USD 1.20 Billion in 2016 to USD 2.48 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.06% between 2017 and 2023.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse62 Market Data Tables and63 Figures spread through198 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Milking Robots Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/milking-robots-market-170643611.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



The rapid growth of the milking robots market can be attributed to various factors, such as growing number of dairy farms across the globe, reduced labor cost of dairy farm operations because of low dependence on manual labor, and increased milk yield due to more frequent milking with the help of automatic milking systems.

Single-stall unit projected to lead milking robots market by 2023

Among various milking robot systems, the single-stall unit segment is projected to lead the milking robots market during the forecast period. The increasing preference of dairy farm owners for automated milking systems, mainly single-stall units, is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The single-stall unit is the most widely used milking robot system on a majority of dairy farms owing to its low cost and simple operation. Typically, these stand-alone units possess the capability to milk ~65-70 cows several times in a day. Single-stall units are perfect for small and medium-sized dairy farms, where they find the highest adoption.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=170643611

Hardware offering segment projected to lead milking robots market during forecast period

The hardware offering segment is projected to lead the milking robots market during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of automated and control devices, and sensing and monitoring devices, such as milk meters, milk analyzers, RFID tags, and sensor technologies in dairy farming. The growth of this segment can also be attributed to the increasing preference of dairy farm owners for automatic milking systems, technological advancements in milk harvesting management by the introduction of innovative products by the key players, rising demand for dairy products across the globe, and increasing number of dairy farms of large herd size across the globe.

Milking robots market in APAC expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The milking robots market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The increasing adoption of various automatic milking systems and growing number of dairy farms in APAC, especially in countries such as Japan, China, and India, are expected to fuel the growth of the milking robots market in the region during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements and increased awareness among farmers regarding various benefits of the latest automatic milking technologies drive the market in this region.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=170643611

The report profiles key players such as DeLaval Holding AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Lely Holding S.A.R.L. (Netherlands), SCR Dairy Inc. (Israel), S.A. Christensen & Co. (Denmark), Fullwood Ltd (UK), Afimilk Ltd (Israel), BouMatic LLC (US), Hokofarm Group B.V. (Netherlands), and DairyMaster Ltd (UK), among others, operating in the milking robots market.

Browse Related Reports

Smart Agriculture Market by Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse), Hardware (GPS, Drones, Sensors, RFID, LED Grow Lights), Software, Services, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-agriculture-market-239736790.html

Agricultural Robots Market by Type (UAVs, Milking Robots, Harvesting Systems, Driverless Tractors), Offering (Hardware-Automation & Control System, Sensor & Monitoring Device; Software; Services), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/agricultural-robot-market-173601759.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets