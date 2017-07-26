

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) reported Wednesday a slight increase in second-quarter net profit, while EBIT, a key earnings metric, climbed on higher unit sales. Looking ahead, the company said it projects significant growth in Group EBIT, revenues and unit sales in the year 2017.



Bodo Uebber, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, said, 'We are successfully utilizing growth opportunities and making systematic use of business potential as well as the opportunities of digitization.... We have the financial resources that are required for this growth path.'



For the second quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders edged up to 2.44 billion euros from 2.43 billion euros last year. Earnings per share rose to 2.28 euros from 2.27 euros a year ago.



Group earnings before interest and tax or EBIT increased 15 percent to 3.75 billion euros from 3.26 billion euros last year. EBIT in Mercedes-Benz Cars division climbed 70 percent, aided by the positive development of unit sales of the new E-Class and the SUV models. Meanwhile, trucks, vans and buses posted lower earnings.



Group revenue increased 7 percent to 41.16 billion euros from 38.62 billion euros in the year-ago period. Adjusted for exchange-rate effects, revenue grew by 5 percent.



Mercedes-Benz Cars revenue increased 7 percent from last year to 23.6 billion euros.



In the quarter, worldwide unit sales increased 8 percent to 822,504 passenger cars and commercial vehicles with growth from all automotive divisions. Mercedes-Benz Cars' volume grew 9 percent to 595,200 vehicles, volume in Vans increased 4 percent and that of Daimler Trucks increased 8 percent.



Looking ahead, Daimler assumes that Group revenue, Group EBIT and total unit sales will increase significantly in the year 2017.



Citing the significant growth in unit sales, the Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions assume that their revenues will be significantly higher than in 2016. In regional terms, the strongest growth is expected in Asia and Europe.



According to recent assessments, worldwide demand for cars is likely to increase from its already high level by 1-2 percent in 2017, the company said.



In Germany, Daimler shares were trading at 60.96 euros, down 0.16 percent.



