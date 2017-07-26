

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 25-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,166,564.82 11.2345



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,716,586.40 15.1229



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 828,814.08 18.3561



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,011,660.09 17.3489



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 25/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 775000 USD 7,900,497.80 10.1942



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3650000 USD 37,206,934.33 10.1937



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,725,934.11 12.681



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 291,313.38 13.8721



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,177,481.34 16.4453



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 351000 EUR 5,828,673.82 16.6059



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,561,847.40 11.1553



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 54,948,964.74 17.0649



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,034,408.83 18.8951



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,305,478.45 17.432



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,555,916.59 14.6785



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 25/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 305,567.58 14.5508



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,312,969.46 15.8189



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,302,442.25 18.0895



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,256,106.47 16.0008



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,682,436.98 10.1884



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,240,422.72 17.7178



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 25/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 303,001.15 18.9376



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,817,908.19 19.2716



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 25/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,321,999.75 17.7173



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,321,854.01 17.7166



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,455,069.79 13.4094



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,449,369.03 18.0892



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,306,960.00 15.4858



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,283,104.87 10.4717



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,305,173.26 18.415



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 173,615,302.52 15.4325



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 247,472.17 16.4981



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,503,621.95 5.6159



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,983,266.21 18.6402



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,034,312.51 15.9125



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,836,658.27 14.1281



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,583,803.56 17.6973



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 25/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 305,903.80 19.119



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,767,217.31 19.3191



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,480,203.04 19.5032



