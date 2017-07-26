WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 25-July-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,166,564.82 11.2345
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,716,586.40 15.1229
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 828,814.08 18.3561
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,011,660.09 17.3489
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 25/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 775000 USD 7,900,497.80 10.1942
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3650000 USD 37,206,934.33 10.1937
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,725,934.11 12.681
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 291,313.38 13.8721
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,177,481.34 16.4453
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 351000 EUR 5,828,673.82 16.6059
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,561,847.40 11.1553
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 54,948,964.74 17.0649
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,034,408.83 18.8951
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,305,478.45 17.432
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,555,916.59 14.6785
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 25/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 305,567.58 14.5508
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,312,969.46 15.8189
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,302,442.25 18.0895
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,256,106.47 16.0008
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,682,436.98 10.1884
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,240,422.72 17.7178
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 25/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 303,001.15 18.9376
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,817,908.19 19.2716
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 25/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,321,999.75 17.7173
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,321,854.01 17.7166
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,455,069.79 13.4094
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,449,369.03 18.0892
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,306,960.00 15.4858
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,283,104.87 10.4717
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,305,173.26 18.415
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 173,615,302.52 15.4325
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 247,472.17 16.4981
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,503,621.95 5.6159
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,983,266.21 18.6402
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,034,312.51 15.9125
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,836,658.27 14.1281
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,583,803.56 17.6973
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 25/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 305,903.80 19.119
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,767,217.31 19.3191
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,480,203.04 19.5032
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R7
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX