

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended gains from the previous session on Wednesday, thanks to upbeat earnings from the likes of Peugeot and Thales.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 31 points or 0.60 percent at 5,193 in late opening deals after gaining 0.7 percent on Tuesday.



The Fed's interest-rate decision is awaited, with investors looking for clues regarding future rate hikes.



Thales shares rallied 2.3 percent. The defense and aerospace group reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in fist-half operating profit and said it was in constructive talks with Airbus about the latter's bid to boost its presence in the services area.



Automaker Peugeot soared 5.2 percent after its sales and profit figures for the first-half topped expectations.



In economic releases, French consumer confidence weakened unexpectedly in July after strengthening to a decade high in the prior month, survey results from statistical office Insee showed.



The consumer sentiment index dropped notably to 104.0 from 108 in June, which was the highest score since June 2007.



