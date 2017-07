SPECTRIS plc: Director Declaration

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules, Spectris plc announces that John O'Higgins, Chief Executive, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Johnson Matthey Plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 16 November 2017.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Rebecca Dunn

Deputy Company Secretary

01784 470 470

Date: 26 July 2017