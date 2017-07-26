sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.07.2017 | 11:48
PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, July 26

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/07/2017) of £55.09m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/07/2017) of £42.63m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 21/07/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*245.72p17350000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*242.39p
Ordinary share price245.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(0.09)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share133.27p9349000
ZDP share price136.25p
Premium to NAV2.24%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 21/07/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.43
2Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.38
3Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.30
4McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.29
5Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.21
6StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.18
7Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p2.09
8Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.09
9Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.06
10Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.06
11Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.00
12Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.99
13Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.97
14Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.91
15Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.86
16Conviviality Plc Ord 0.02p1.78
17Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.78
18Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.77
19Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.76
20Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.75

