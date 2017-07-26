Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, July 26
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/07/2017) of £55.09m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/07/2017) of £42.63m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 21/07/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|245.72p
|17350000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|242.39p
|Ordinary share price
|245.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(0.09)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|133.27p
|9349000
|ZDP share price
|136.25p
|Premium to NAV
|2.24%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 21/07/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.43
|2
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.38
|3
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.30
|4
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.29
|5
|Acal Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.21
|6
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.18
|7
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.09
|8
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.09
|9
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.06
|10
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.06
|11
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.00
|12
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.99
|13
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|1.97
|14
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.91
|15
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.86
|16
|Conviviality Plc Ord 0.02p
|1.78
|17
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.78
|18
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.77
|19
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.76
|20
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.75