

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Wednesday announced that it has more than 50,000 roles available to fill across its U.S. fulfillment network. The company is opening up 10 of its fulfillment centers on August 2 from 8 a.m. to noon local time for its first Jobs Day. Amazon has plans to recruit thousands of on-the-spot full-time opportunities to qualified candidates.



The employees will be required to pick, pack and ship customer orders. These positions will sort and consolidate customer packages to enable superfast shipping speeds and Sunday delivery for customers. There will be parttime positions too.



Full-time and part-time hourly employees will be eligible for Amazon's innovative Career Choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields.



Amazon Jobs Day events will be held at the company's fulfillment centers in the following locations:



Baltimore, Maryland, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Etna, Ohio, Fall River, Massachusetts, Hebron, Kentucky, Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kent, Washington, Robbinsville, New Jersey, Romeoville, Illinois, Whitestown, Indiana.



Additionally, Amazon will be hosting off-site Jobs Day events from 8 a.m. to noon local time at the following locations: Buffalo, New York, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



