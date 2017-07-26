ICONplc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced that all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) held on July 25, 2017 (which resolutions had all been recommended by the Board) were all duly passed by shareholders. These resolutions were set out in the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders dated June 23, 2017 and are available on the ICON plc website.

The final results of the voting are as follows:

RESOLUTION NUMBER RESOLUTION TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES VOTE FOR VOTE AGAINST VOTE WITHHELD 1.1 To re-elect Prof. Dermot Kelleher 45,317,741 44,238,348 1,032,397 46,996 1.2 To re-elect Prof. Hugh Brady 45,317,741 44,918,234 352,536 46,971 1.3 To re-elect Ms. Mary Pendergast 45,317,741 44,917,849 351,464 48,428 1.4 To re-elect Mr. Ronan Murphy 45,317,741 44,630,167 640,062 47,512 2 To receive accounts and reports 45,317,741 45,142,850 3,142 171,749 3 To authorise the fixing of the auditors' remuneration 45,317,741 41,762,920 3,548,967 5,854 4 To authorise the Company to allot shares 45,317,741 44,310,484 865,120 142,137 5** To disapply pre-emption rights 45,317,741 44,917,093 238,190 162,458 6** To disapply pre-emption rights for funding capital investment or acquisitions 45,317,741 44,918,013 237,460 162,268 7** To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares 45,317,741 45,177,034 9,283 131,424 8** To authorise the price range at which the Company can reissue shares it holds as treasury shares 45,317,741 44,962,079 121,491 234,171

** Special Resolution. All resolutions are ordinary resolutions unless otherwise stated.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 84 locations in 38 countries and has approximately 12,300 employees. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

