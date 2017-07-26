TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, today announced the recent hiring and promotions of investment staff in its Boston and London offices. Jessica Cohen rejoined the firm as a Vice President in Boston, and Stefan Dandl and Jérémy Dréan were promoted to Vice President in London.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Jessica back to TA and to recognize Stefan and Jérémy's contributions that have earned them their well-deserved promotions," said Brian J. Conway, Chairman and Managing Partner at TA Associates. "Jessica, Stefan and Jérémy were top performing Associates at TA, both in sourcing new investment opportunities and in partnering with our portfolio companies to help accelerate growth. We are excited to have these three individuals advance at TA, and look forward to their continued contributions to the growth of our portfolio and to the firm as a whole."

Jessica Cohen focuses on investments in consumer companies across North America. Prior to attending graduate school, she served as an Associate in the Boston office of TA Associates. Ms. Cohen previously served as an Analyst in the Investment Banking, Mergers Acquisitions Group at Sagent Advisors, LLC. She received a BS, magna cum laude, in Finance from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Stefan Dandl focuses on investments in technology and financial services companies in EMEA, and leads TA's efforts in German-speaking countries across sectors. He is based in the London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP. Mr. Dandl serves on the Boards of 10bis and thinkproject!. Prior to joining TA, he worked in the Investment Banking Division, Media Technology Group at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Dandl received a BA in Business Administration from the University of St. Gallen (HSG) and is a Scholar of the German National Academic Foundation ("Studienstiftung des dt. Volkes").

Jérémy Dréan focuses on investments in financial and business services companies across Europe, and is part of the team leading TA's efforts in French-speaking Europe. He is based in the London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP. Prior to joining TA, Mr. Dréan worked in the EMEA Consumer Group at Morgan Stanley and at GSV Asset Management (fka NeXt AM). He received a BA, magna cum laude, in Business Economics from UCLA and an MSc in Management from the HEC School of Management, Paris.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is one of the largest and most experienced global growth private equity firms. Focused on five target industries technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in nearly 500 companies around the world. Comfortable as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term investing approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in growth companies. TA has raised $24 billion in capital and is investing out of current funds of $7.25 billion. The firm's more than 85 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.

