Cervical Cancer Test Market and Screening Population Analysis, by Screening Type (Pap Smear, HPV DNA, VIA) Global Forecast to 2022 New Report at ReportsnReports

The "Cervical Cancer Test Market and Screening Population Analysis, By Screening Type (Pap Smear, HPV DNA, VIA) Global Forecast to 2022" is a 306 Page report with 238 Figures and 25 Tables. This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Cervical Cancer Test (Pap Smear, HPV DNA Test and VIA) Screening Market in terms of Value and Volume terms.

Cervical cancer is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer affecting women all over the world. In most cases, the disease is attributed to genital Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) infection. As cervical cancer is a disease with long latent period, early detection and treatment of precancerous lesions is known to be highly effective in women who regularly participate in screening programs. The death rate due to cervical cancer has dropped in many developed countries, thus indicating the growing adoption of screening procedures, such as Pap test and HPV testing.

The cervical cancer test market is driven by growth in aging female population and rising prevalence rate of cervical cancer, high incidence rate of HPV infections, rising incidences of teenage sexual cases, increasing number of awareness programs for cervical cancer screening, introduction of low cost VIA test and government initiatives and funding. However, lack of healthcare infrastructure and awareness regarding cervical cancer screening are the major restraints for cervical cancer testing market.

Key Highlights of the Report

Cervical cancer is amongst one of the most common causes of deaths in the U.S. women. United States alone captured over 40 percent share of the global cervical cancer test market. Pap test held a majority share of the cervical cancer screening market on account of the high efficiency of this test, however, HPV test is steadily gaining prominence. VIA is the best screening option where access to Pap smear tests and HPV test is not available.

In 2016, Global cervical cancer test population was estimated at XXX Million. Cervical cancer incidence rate in Europe is estimated at 10.6 per 100,000 women population.

Asia Pacific and North American region are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the cervical cancer test population. Indonesia, China, India and Japan captures highest share of the Asian cervical cancer test population. North America captures highest share of the global cervical cancer test market followed by the European region. Germany, United Kingdom and France are the other top three leaders in cervical cancer test market. China and India are the top contributor to the VIA test market. Australia's National Cervical Cancer Screening Program will change from December 2017.

The 20 Countries covered in the report have been analyzed from 4 View Points:

Cervical Cancer Test Population (2007 - 2022), Pap Smear Test Population (2007 - 2022),HPV DNA Test population (2007 - 2022), VIA Test Population (2007 - 2022), Cervical Cancer Mortality, Cervical Cancer Test Market (2007 - 2022), Pap Smear Test Market (2007 - 2022), HPV DNA Test Market (2007 - 2022), VIA Test Market (2007 - 2022), Global Cervical Cancer Test Market - Driving Factors and Challenges

Cervical Cancer Test Market & Screening Population Analysis - 20 Countries Covered: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, India, China, Thailand, Indonesia

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population & Forecast (2007 - 2022)

3. Global Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market & Forecast (2007 - 2022)

4. Global Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market & Forecast (2007 - 2022) - By Segment

5. Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population Share & Forecast (2007 - 2022)

6. Global Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market Share & Forecast (2007 - 2022)

7. United States - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

8. Canada - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

9. United Kingdom - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

10. France - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

11. Germany - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

12. Italy - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

13. Spain - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

14. Sweden - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

15. Switzerland - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

16. Norway - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

17. Netherlands - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

18. Japan - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

19. South Korea - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

20. Singapore - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

21. Malaysia - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

22. India - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

23. China - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

24. Thailand - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

25. Indonesia - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2022)

26. Australia - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population and Market Analysis (2007 - 2017)

27. Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market - Driving Factors

28. Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market - Challenges

Related research titled "Cervical Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2017" provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Cervical Cancer (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

