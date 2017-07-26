Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Worth $10.3 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalimmunoprotein diagnostic testing marketis anticipated to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases.

According to American Heart Association's 2017 statistics, nearly 790,000 people experience heart attack every year in the U.S. In addition, stroke is responsible for 1 in every 20 deaths in the U.S. Hence, WHO is also taking initiatives to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. As a result of the aforementioned factors, the demand for immunoprotein diagnostics is expected to rise in order to facilitate rapid diagnosis.

According to WHO, nearly 1.69 million deaths due to lung cancer were registered in 2015 throughout the world. Hence, fast and accurate diagnosis of such chronic diseases has become important to reduce the high mortality rate. Immunoprotein diagnostic devices and reagents have proved to be highly effective in rapidly detecting chronic diseases.

Technological advancements in the field of immunoprotein diagnostics have led to introduction of novel products. For instance, LIAISON XL, manufactured by DiaSorin, is a fully automated chemiluminescence analyzer that facilitates complete sample processing. It also measures and evaluates testing samples, thereby, enhancing the efficiency and throughput of the system.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Analysis By Type (Complement System Proteins, Free Light Chain, Haptoglobin, Immunoglobulin, Prealbumin, CRP Diagnostic Tests), By Technology, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/immunoprotein-diagnostic-testing-industry

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2016, immunoglobulin tests dominated the market owing to their frequent usage by healthcare professionals for diagnosing infectious or autoimmune disorders

C-Reactive Protein (CRP) tests held a significant market share in 2016 due to the broad product portfolio of these assays and reagents

Infectious disease testing held largest market share in 2016 owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and high applications of immunoprotein tests

Enzyme-based immunoassays dominated the market in 2016 due to their frequent usage and availability of large number of products that possess this technology

Chemiluminescence assay is anticipated to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its high sensitivity and specificity

North America dominated the market in 2016 due to rising prevalence of cancer & increase in mortality due to cancer-related diseases and favorable healthcare reimbursement scenario in the U.S.

Some of the key players are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Abbott Laboratories; Enzo Biochem, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; DiaSorin S.p.A; bioMérieux SA; and Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Grand View Research has segmented the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market on the basis of test type, application, technology, and region:

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Complement System Proteins Diagnostic Tests Free Light Chain Diagnostic Tests Haptoglobin Diagnostic Tests Immunoglobulin Diagnostic Tests Prealbumin Diagnostic Tests C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Diagnostic Tests

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Infectious Disease Testing Oncology Testing Endocrine Testing Toxicology Testing Allergy Testing Autoimmune Disease Testing

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Radioimmunoassay Enzyme-based Immunoassay Chemiluminescence Assay Immunofluorescence Assay Immunoturbidity Assay Immunoprotein Electrophoresis

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia



