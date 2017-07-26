sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 26.07.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,846 Euro		-0,168
-2,40 %
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AECI LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
26.07.2017 | 12:01
PR Newswire

AECI Limited - Results Presentation


AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

("AECI'" or "the Company")

ANNOUNCEMENT: RESULTS PRESENTATION

AECI shareholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's condensed consolidated unaudited interim financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2017 will be made at 12h00 today, 26 July 2017, in Sandton.

The presentation will be available on AECI's website http://www.aeci.co.za/index.php at or about that time. A link to a recording of the presentation will also be available on the website at or about 15h00 today.

Woodmead, Sandton

26 July 2017

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2017 PR Newswire