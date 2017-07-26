

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Wednesday, with higher commodity prices, solid GDP data and a slew of encouraging earnings updates buoying investor sentiment ahead of the Fed's interest-rate decision later in the day.



The U.K. economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter, driven by the dominant service sector, preliminary data published by the Office for National Statistics showed.



GDP grew 0.3 percent sequentially, in line with expectations, after expanding 0.2 percent at the start of the year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 48 points or 0.65 percent at 7,482 in late opening deals after climbing 0.8 percent the previous day.



Tullow Oil rallied 2.5 percent as oil extended overnight gains to hold near eight-week highs on expectations of a drawdown in U.S. inventories.



Anglo American advanced 1.5 percent and Glencore added 1.2 percent as London copper prices hit two-year high on expectations that demand in China will fuel a global shortage.



Broadcaster ITV jumped 2.7 percent after releasing its interim statement for the six months to June 30.



Metro Bank gained 4.2 percent after announcing a new share placement.



On the flip side, Acacia Mining slumped 5.5 percent to extend declines for a seventh straight session on brokerage downgrades.



