Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-07-26 12:03 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithuanian vodka production traditions and high quality criteria are now given recognition on a world-wide scale - at the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, which has recently taken place in Los Angeles (USA), Vilniaus degtine's production was given recognition two times: Bajoru Klasikine vodka won a silver medal and Bajoru Premium vodka - gold. The latter was also commended and awarded a silver medal at the 48th prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC), which took place in London in July of this year. The company also carried on its tradition of achievements of the company's products at the international competitions. 2015 m. At the international Superior Taste Award competition, which took place in Brussels, Bajoru Premium and Vilniaus Starka 5 received prestigious awards for taste and quality. At the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) 2016 Bajoru Premium vodka was given recognition by the experts and awarded a silver medal as the best in Eastern Europe Vodka category.



International competitions always ensure high quality standard and impartial ratings by the experts at a global level. The recognition by the experts is just another evidence that the sophisticated taste and quality of Lithuanian vodka is appreciated worldwide.



