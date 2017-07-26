Amanda Benfell PR Manager, WARC Email: amanda.benfell@warc.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7467 8125

LONDON, July 26, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, has named the jury panel of the Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships category for its Media Awards 2017, an international competition that rewards pioneering communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results for brands around the world.The Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships jury will look for how collaborations with third parties, including native advertising and sponsorships, have helped brands meet business goals.The jury, made up of client-side and agency-side senior industry experts, will be chaired by Jerry Daykin, Head of Global Digital Media Partnerships, Diageo, where he was appointed to lead and strengthen Diageo's relationships with a range of key global media partners, joining their global digital centre of excellence and supporting their wider digital transformation drive.The full jury line-up for the Partnerships and Sponsorships category is:Jerry Daykin - Head of Global Digital Media Partnerships, Diageo - jury chairErica Bryndza - Vertical Marketing Lead, FacebookTim Crow - CEO, SynergyCarla Faria - Director of Content, The Foundry, Time Inc. UKKerry Hemmerich - EVP, Group Client Director, Spark SMGNeil Hopkins - Director, Head of Strategy, M&C Saatchi Sport & EntertainmentBrandon Keenen - Senior Digital Commercial Director, CNN International Commercial (CNNIC)Agnieszka Kosik - CEO, MediaCom PolandSean Stogner - Communications Planning Director, BBDO NYLaura Wade - Head of ChorusStuart Wareman - Director of Strategic Alliances & Partnerships, Europe, Marriott InternationalFull biographies are available at www.warc.com/MediaAwards/partnerships-sponsorships-judges.info.Jury chair Jerry Daykin comments: "We see partnerships as core to driving immediate results as well as wider transformation across our business as the world around us becomes faster moving and more digital. We don't use the word partnership lightly though, and really believe you only see the best results when all involved parties are benefiting from having a closer relationship."The WARC Media Awards are free to enter and papers submitted as effectiveness case studies are welcomed from any territory and communications discipline.The winners of the Grands Prix and Special Awards across all four categories - Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships, Effective Channel Integration, Effective Use of Tech and Best Use of Data - will share a prize fund of $40,000.The Special Awards in the Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships category, selected by the jury, will be awarded for:- Successful Sponsorship Award: for the best example of a brand effectively aligning itself with, for instance, an entertainment property or a sporting event- Effective Native Award: for the best example of a native campaign that helped a brand meet its business objectives- Collaboration with an Influencer Award: for the most effective partnership with an influencer appropriate for the target marketThe closing date for entries is 19 September 2017. More information and details about how to enter can be found at www.warc.com/MediaAwards.prize.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.