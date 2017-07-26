Global Food Service Packaging Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - By Material Type, Fabrication Process, End User, Product Type & Geography

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Food Service Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Food Service Packaging Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $7.82 billion by 2025.Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for quick-service restaurants and fast food centers and changing lifestyle and increasing number of singles in emerging countries.

Based on material type the market is categorized into fiber based, aluminum and plastic. Fiber based segment is further sub segmented into molded fiber, corrugated paperboard and clay coated cardboard. Plastic segment is further sub segmented into polyethylene, poly lactic acid (PLA), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene terephthalate and polypropylene.

Depending on the fabrication process the market is segmented by die cutting, injection molding and thermoforming. By end user, market is segregated by on the go breakfast, online food ordering, foodservice outlets, takeaway meals, institutional foodservices, bakery and other end users.

Based on product type the market is categorized into bowls, clamshell containers (Hinge Lid Containers), shallow trays, pizza boxes, cups, bottles, plates, two piece containers (Separate Lid Containers), cans, single serve portion packs and other products. Other products are further sub segmented into napkins, spoons and straws.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Current Trends:



Increasing demand for quick-service restaurants and fast food centers



Changing lifestyle and increasing number of singles in emerging countries



Recent technological developments in Food Service Packaging

Companies Mentioned



DOW Chemical Company

DS Smith

Amcor Limited

Genpak, LLC

Reynolds Group Holding

WestRock Company

Magnum Packaging

Anchor Packaging, Inc.

Linpac Packaging

New Method Packaging

International Paper Company

Golden Box Ltd

Stanpac Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Michigan Box Company



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Food Service Packaging Market, By Material Type



5 Food Service Packaging Market, By Fabrication Process



6 Food Service Packaging Market, By End User



7 Food Service Packaging Market, By Product Type



8 Food Service Packaging Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sv4244/global_food

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716