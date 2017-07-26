

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $912.4 million, or $3.37 per share. This was higher than $893.4 million, or $3.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $22.41 billion. This was up from $21.46 billion last year.



Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $912.4 Mln. vs. $893.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.1% -EPS (Q2): $3.37 vs. $3.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.2% -Analysts Estimate: $3.23 -Revenue (Q2): $22.41 Bln vs. $21.46 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX