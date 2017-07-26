

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $902.8 million, or $2.30 per share. This was up from $806.5 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $4.99 billion. This was up from $4.54 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $902.8 Mln. vs. $806.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.9% -EPS (Q2): $2.30 vs. $2.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -Analysts Estimate: $2.27 -Revenue (Q2): $4.99 Bln vs. $4.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.15 - $9.28 Full year revenue guidance: $19.71- $19.89 Bln



