

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) announced a profit for first quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $11.66 million, or $0.24 per share. This was lower than $51.57 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 12.5% to $781.69 million. This was down from $893.25 million last year.



Triumph Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $11.66 Mln. vs. $51.57 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -77.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $1.04 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -76.9% -Revenue (Q1): $781.69 Mln vs. $893.25 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -12.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.75 Full year revenue guidance: $3.1 - $3.2 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX