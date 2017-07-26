Global Process Oil Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Increasing Demand for Finished Lubricants from Various Industries

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Process Oil Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $8.91 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for finished lubricants from various industries and increasing demand for low viscosity oils.

Based on application the market is categorized into personal care, tire & rubber, textile, polymer, plastics and other applications.

Depending on the material the market is segmented into Fatty Acid Derivatives, Peptizers, Waxes, Petroleum Oils and Polymers.

By type, the market is segregated into Aromatic, Naphthenic, Non-Carcinogenic and Paraffinic.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities.

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers.

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries.

Key developments and strategies observed in the market.

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends.

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players.

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025.

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Increasing Demand for Finished Lubricants from Various Industries



Increasing Demand for Low Viscosity Oils



Recent Technological Developments in Process Oil

Sunoco LP (Sunoco Lubricants Europe)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Repsol S.A.

Phillips 66 Company

Petronas Lubricants Belgium Nv

Paramo A.S.

Orgkhim Biochemical Holding

OAO Lukoil

Nynas AB

Iranol Company

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Chevron Corporation

Behran Oil Company

Avista Oil AG



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Process Oil Market, By Application



5 Process Oil Market, By Material



6 Process Oil Market, By Type



7 Process Oil Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



