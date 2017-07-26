

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Wednesday, with higher commodity prices, solid GDP data from the U.K. and a slew of encouraging earnings updates buoying investor sentiment ahead of the Fed's interest-rate decision later in the day.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but investors will be paying close attention to the accompanying statement for clues regarding future rate hikes.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.6 percent at 383.13 in late opening deals after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was moving up 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.7 percent.



Swiss pharma firm Lonza soared 6 percent on reporting a rise in first-half profit and confirming 2017 outlook.



German retail group Metro jumped 6.7 percent on saying it would buy a large stake in French books and consumer electronics chain Fnac Darty.



French automaker Peugeot added 5.3 percent after its sales and profit figures for the first-half topped expectations.



Thales shares rallied 2.1 percent. The French defense and aerospace group reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in fist-half operating profit and said it was in constructive talks with Airbus about the latter's bid to boost its presence in the services area.



Total SA rose over 1 percent and Tullow Oil rallied 2.5 percent as oil extended overnight gains to hold near eight-week highs on expectations of a drawdown in U.S. inventories.



Anglo American advanced 1.5 percent and Glencore added 1.2 percent as London copper prices hit two-year high on expectations that demand in China will fuel a global shortage.



Acacia Mining slumped 5.5 percent in London to extend declines for a seventh straight session on brokerage downgrades.



Chipmaker ASM International tumbled 5.7 percent despite its Q2 sales and new order intake beating forecasts.



UniCredit lost about 1 percent after the Italian bank revealed data breach, which affected about 400,000 clients.



In economic releases, French consumer confidence weakened unexpectedly in July after strengthening to a decade high in the prior month, survey results from statistical office Insee showed.



The U.K. economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter, driven by the dominant service sector, preliminary data published by the Office for National Statistics showed.



GDP grew 0.3 percent sequentially, in line with expectations, after expanding 0.2 percent at the start of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX