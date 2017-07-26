The company has increased the mine's PV power generation capacity to 674 kW with the supply of another solar container.

Germany-based off-grid specialist Redavia GmbH announced that it has supplied another solar container for its off-grid PV project at the mining site of the Tanzanian gold producer Shanta Gold. Including this new addition, the installation has now reached 674 kW of capacity and consists of eight solar containers. The first "container solar plant" was deployed in 2014, the company said.

