

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Wednesday said it now expects fiscal 2017 net income to be greater than $10.35 per share, and adjusted net income to be greater than $11.70.



Operating revenue is now expected to be in the range of $88.5 billion to $89.5 billion. Operating revenue was expected previously to be in the range of $88.0 - $89.0 billion.



The company continues to expect medical membership in the range of 40.2 million to 40.4 million. Fully insured membership is now expected to be in the range of 15.2 million to 15.3 million and self-funded membership is expected to be in the range of 25 million to 25.1 million.



The company expects medical enrollment to grow by nearly 300 - 500 thousand members for the full year 2017.



