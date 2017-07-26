The "Europe Drilling Completion Fluids Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Drilling and completion fluids are most crucial for carrying out any drilling and exploration activity, and have large application in onshore as well as offshore gas oil activities. The fluids are used for the purpose of suspending cuttings, controlling pressure, providing buoyancy, stabilizing exposed rock and cooling lubricating.

Drilling and completion fluids apply different types of fluids, such as water-based, oil-based, synthetic-based systems, and the choice of the base fluid depends on the cost, performance level, and environmental factors.

EUROPE DRILLING AND COMPLETION FLUIDS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

Europe Drilling Completion Fluids Market By Type

Water-based systems

Oil-based systems

Synthetic-based systems

Others



Europe Drilling Completion Fluids Market By Application

Onshore

Offshore



Europe Drilling Completion Fluids Market By Country

Russia

Norway

U.K.



Key Company Profile

Baker Hughes

Halliburto

M-I Swaco

Newpark Resources Inc

Tetra Technologies Inc.

AkzoNobel NV

National Oilwell Varco Inc.



