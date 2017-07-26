United States Dental Growth Factor Market Report 2017 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Most of the new products in this area are derived from advances made in the orthopedic field. However, adapting an orthopedic product for dental applications is not straightforward - a separate approval must be obtained from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for dental use. This has created a significant delay between when products are introduced to the orthopedic market and when they enter the dental market.

Dental growth factor products currently offered to the U.S. market in 2016 were GEM 21S®, INFUSE®, Osteocel® and Emdogain. Over the forecast period, a number of additional growth factor combinations are expected to enter the tissue engineering product market. In 2005, the FDA approved the release of BioMimetic's GEM 21S®, the first growth factor matrix approved for dental use. The product has since gained traction and received the CE mark approval to enter the European market in 2012.

In late 2006, Medtronic's INFUSE®, a growth factor containing bone graft product, was also approved for dental use. Tissue engineering products are often employed in combination with bone graft substitutes. Certain products cater to a specific need; for that reason, the various growth factors in the market are not viewed as complete substitutes or directly in competition with one another.



Osteoinductivity refers to the ability of a graft to induce non-differentiated stem cells, or osteoprogenitor cells, to differentiate into osteoblasts, resulting in bone regeneration. However, only a few bone graft substitute materials have the capacity for osteoconductivity. Growth factors and other tissue engineering products enhance osteoconductivity, and are used to increase the rate and volume of bone regeneration.



General Report Contents



- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

- Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

- Section on recent mergers & acquisitions

Key Topics Covered:



U.S. Dental Bone Graft Substitutes And Other Biomaterials Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedures Covered

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History



1. Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.1.1 Dental Anatomy: Oral Cavity And Intraoral Landmarks

2.2 Disease Pathology And Disorders

2.2.1 General Diagnostics

2.2.2 Indication For Dental Implant

2.2.2.1 Periodontal Disease

2.2.2.2 Dental Implant Procedures

2.3 Patient Demographics

2.3.1 General Dental Statistics

2.3.2 Tooth Loss Statistics



3. Product Assessment

3.1 Product Portfolios

3.1.1 Dental Growth Factor Products

3.2 Regulatory Issues And Recalls

3.2.1 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes

3.3 Clinical Trials

3.3.1 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes



4. Dental Growth Factor Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.3.1 Emdogain® Market

4.3.2 GEM 21S® Market

4.3.3 INFUSE® Market

4.3.4 Osteocel® Market

4.4 Drivers And Limiters

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

4.6 Emerging Competitors And Technologies

4.6.1 Cowell BMP®

4.6.2 OssGen-X15®

4.6.3 PEP7

4.6.4 Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)

4.6.5 rhGDF-5

4.6.6 Stem Cell Based Therapies



