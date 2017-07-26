

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales dropped marginally in June, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.



Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-over-month in June, after remaining flat in the prior month.



Sales of food and other groceries declined 0.4 percent over the month and clothing and related sales slid by 1.0 percent. At the same time, sales of other consumables increased 0.4 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales grew at a slower rate of 0.5 percent in June, following a 1.7 percent rise in May.



During the second quarter, retail sales climbed 0.5 percent compared with the preceding quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX