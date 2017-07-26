

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strayer Education Inc (STRA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $10.30 million, or $0.92 per share. This was higher than $7.79 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $112.72 million. This was up from $108.49 million last year.



Strayer Education Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $10.30 Mln. vs. $7.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $112.72 Mln vs. $108.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.9%



