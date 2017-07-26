

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The Swiss franc fell to nearly a 1-1/2-year low of 1.1164 against the euro and nearly a 2-week low of 116.56 against the yen, from early highs of 1.1079 and 117.62, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen and the U.S. dollar, the franc dropped to an 8-day low of 1.2496 and a 5-day low of 0.9592 from early highs of 1.2391 and 0.9515, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.12 against the euro, 114.00 against the yen, 1.27 against the pound and 0.97 against the greenback.



