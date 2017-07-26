

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $386.0 million, or $1.49 per share. This was up from $359.8 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $3.91 billion. This was up from $3.69 billion last year.



Ingersoll-Rand PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $386.0 Mln. vs. $359.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.49 vs. $1.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q2): $3.91 Bln vs. $3.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.0%



