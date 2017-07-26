FanDom Sports Media Corp.: FanDom Sports CEO Interview & All-Access Twitter Unveiled

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ("FanDom Sports" or the "Company") is pleased to unveil its broad strategic plans and an "all-access" Twitter account, which is intended to amplify corporate messages. As part of the transition to new CEO Henri Holm, Investing News Network was granted an insightful and personal interview in order to communicate the Company's growth strategy for the year ahead.

The source locations to read the interview can be found at the Fandom Sports Media website:

http://www.fandomsportsmedia.com/media as well as the Investing News Network feature page:

http://investingnews.com

Additionally, as an opportunity to engage fans, users and shareholders, Company CEO Henri Holm has opened up an all-access Twitter page where he can field thoughts, suggestions and comments while primarily focusing on the framing of industry trends, as well as FanDom Sports Media key messaging. This Twitter account can be found at:

https://twitter.com/HenriHolm

About FanDom Sports Media Corp.

"FanDom Sports App - fight with your thumbs, not your fists!"

The FanDom Sports App is a comprehensive mobile sports experience, giving the sports fan a front row seat to the hottest debates in sports. All day, every day. The one thing that sports fans love more than watching their favorite sport is arguing about the game and the athletes.

FanDom Sports Media Corp. is an aggregator, curator and producer of unique fan-focused content offered on a category-specific, social network and delivered through the FanDom Sports Media mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world's most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans and owners they love, hate and love to hate. Our unique approach blends curated content with user-generated content while providing access to athletes and celebrities both on-line and at local sponsored events.

You may also visit the Company's website at www.fandomsportsmedia.com or contact us directly at info@fandomsportsmedia.com

On Behalf of the Company

"Henri Holm"

Henri Holm, CEO & President

For additional Information:

Chief Operating Officer

Allen S. Ezer

Tel: 416-453-7798.

Email: allen@fandomsportsmedia.com

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events.

SOURCE: FanDom Sports Media Corp.