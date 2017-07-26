sprite-preloader
WKN: A1W5UZ ISIN: US6837451037 Ticker-Symbol: O2T 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
26.07.2017 | 12:56
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network: Ophthotech Corp. to Host Earnings Call

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / Ophthotech Corp. (NASDAQ: OPHT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held July 26, 2017 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/22403.

Replay Information

The replay will be available online at https://www.investornetwork.com/company/22403.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a new financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE