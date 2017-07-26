

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strayer Education Inc. (STRA) said it expects total enrollments at Strayer University for the third quarter 2017 to grow 7% to approximately 41,600 students from 38,813 students for the same period in 2016. New student enrollments are expected to increase approximately 7%, while continuing student enrollments are expected to increase approximately 8%. Revenue per student for the third quarter is expected to decrease between 1% and 2%.



The company announced that its Board declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on September 18, 2017 to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2017.



