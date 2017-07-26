Patients demonstrated improved disease response in two clinical trials that included both TNF-naïve and challenging to treat TNF-exposed patients with active musculoskeletal involvement1

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) announced today that the European Commission (EC) has approved ORENCIA alone or in combination with methotrexate for the treatment of active Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) in adult patients for whom the response to previous disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) therapy, including methotrexate, has been inadequate, and additional systemic therapy for psoriatic skin lesions is not required.1

This approval, which allows for the expanded marketing of ORENCIA as a treatment for PsA in all 28 Member States of the EU, marks the second new indication for ORENCIA in less than a year; in September 2016, the European Commission approved ORENCIA, in combination with methotrexate (MTX), for the treatment of highly active and progressive disease in adult patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) not previously treated with MTX. PsA becomes the third autoimmune condition, along with rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, for which ORENCIA is approved to treat in Europe.1

"This EC approval builds on the well-established profile of ORENCIA in Rheumatoid Arthritis and exemplifies our commitment to ongoing clinical research of ORENCIA as a potential treatment for autoimmune conditions where treatment options are limited or where patients have not been helped enough by other medications," said Brian J. Gavin, Ph.D., Vice President, ORENCIA Development Lead at Bristol-Myers Squibb. "Despite the current availability of medications, there are many people with active Psoriatic Arthritis who are in need of a new treatment option; the approval of ORENCIA now provides a novel immunotherapy approach that may help these patients."

The approval was based on results from two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies (Studies PSA-I and PSA-II) in which a higher proportion of patients achieved an ACR 20 response, the primary endpoint, after treatment with ORENCIA 10 mg/kg intravenous (IV) or 125 mg subcutaneous injection (SC) compared to placebo at Week 24: 47.5% versus 19.0% and 39.4% versus 22.3% (p< 0.05), respectively.1 Responses were seen regardless of prior tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) treatment in both studies.1

In the phase 3 study, PsA-II, the proportion of radiographic non-progressors (=0 change from baseline) in total PsA-modified SHS on x-rays at Week 24 was greater with ORENCIA 125 mg SC (42.7%) than placebo (32.7% (10.0 [1.0, 19.1] estimate of difference [95% CI]).1 There were no adverse reactions that occurred at 2% in either treatment group during the 24-week placebo-controlled period. The overall safety profile was comparable between studies PsA-I and PsA-II and consistent with the safety profile in rheumatoid arthritis.1 Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, and nausea were the most commonly reported adverse events occurring at a rate of 10% in patients taking ORENCIA in the adult RA clinical studies.1

In PsA, the immune system attacks healthy joints and skin.3 T-cell activation is involved in the pathogenesis of PsA.4 The costimulation blockade of ORENCIA inhibits T-cell activation and the resulting cascade of events that contribute to joint destruction. Both IV and SC injection formulations of ORENCIA are now approved to treat adult patients with active PsA.

Additional Information About Studies PSA-I and PSA-II

The efficacy of ORENCIA was assessed in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies (Studies PsA-I and PsA-II) in 594 adult patients,1 with a disease duration more than 7 years.4,5 Patients had active PsA (= 3 swollen joints and 3 tender joints) despite prior treatment with DMARD therapy and had one qualifying psoriatic skin lesion of at least 2 cm in diameter.1 In PsA-I and PsA-II, 37% and 61% of patients, respectively, were treated with TNFi previously.1 The primary endpoint for both PsA-I and PsA-II was the proportion of patients achieving ACR 20 response at Week 24 (Day 169).1

In PsA-I, 170 patients received placebo or ORENCIA IV at Days 1, 15, 29, and then every 28 days thereafter in a double blind manner for 24 weeks, followed by open-label ORENCIA 10 mg/kg IV every 28 days.1 Patients were randomized to receive placebo or ORENCIA 3 mg/kg, 10 mg/kg (weight range-based dosing: 500 mg for patients weighing less than 60 kg, 750 mg for patients weighing 60 to 100 kg, and 1000 mg for patients weighing greater than 100 kg), or two doses of 30 mg/kg followed by weight range-based dosing of 10 mg/kg without escape for 24 weeks, followed by open label ORENCIA 10 mg/kg monthly IV every month.1 Patients were allowed to receive stable doses of concomitant methotrexate, low dose corticosteroids (equivalent to 10 mg of prednisone) and/or NSAIDs during the trial. At enrollment, approximately 60% of patients were receiving methotrexate.1

In PsA-II, also known as ASTRAEA, 424 patients were randomized 1:1 to receive weekly doses of SC placebo or ORENCIA 125 mg without a loading dose for 24 weeks, followed by open-label ORENCIA 125 mg SC weekly.1 Patients were allowed to receive stable doses of concomitant methotrexate, sulfasalazine, leflunomide, hydroxychloroquine, low dose corticosteroids (equivalent to 10 mg of prednisone) and/or NSAIDs during the trial. At randomization, 60.4% of patients were receiving methotrexate.1

About Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic6, inflammatory disease that can affect both the skin and musculoskeletal system.2 PsA can cause joint pain, stiffness and reduced range of motion, and can eventually lead to irreparable joint damage.2 Most commonly affecting the distal joints (those closest to the nail) of the fingers or toes, as well as the wrists, knees, ankles and lower back, the disease usually appears between the ages of 30 to 50, but can begin as early as childhood.2 Men and women are equally at risk.2 Early recognition, diagnosis and treatment of Psoriatic Arthritis are critical to relieve pain and inflammation and help prevent joint damage.2

U.S. Indications/Usage and Important Safety Information for ORENCIA® (abatacept)

Indication and Usage

Adult Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA): ORENCIA (abatacept) is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms, inducing major clinical response, inhibiting the progression of structural damage, and improving physical function in adult patients with moderately to severely active RA. ORENCIA may be used as monotherapy or concomitantly with disease-modifying, anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) other than tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antagonists.

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA): ORENCIA (abatacept) is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms in patients 2 years of age and older with moderately to severely active polyarticular JIA. ORENCIA may be used as monotherapy or concomitantly with methotrexate (MTX).

Adult Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA): ORENCIA (abatacept) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active PsA.

Important Limitations of Use: ORENCIA should not be administered concomitantly with TNF antagonists, and is not recommended for use concomitantly with other biologic RA therapy, such as anakinra.

Important Safety Information for ORENCIA (abatacept)

Concomitant Use with TNF Antagonists: Concurrent therapy with ORENCIA and a TNF antagonist is not recommended. In controlled clinical trials, adult RA patients receiving concomitant intravenous ORENCIA and TNF antagonist therapy experienced more infections (63%) and serious infections (4.4%) compared to patients treated with only TNF antagonists (43% and 0.8%, respectively), without an important enhancement of efficacy.

Hypersensitivity: Anaphylaxis or anaphylactoid reactions can occur during or after an infusion and can be life-threatening. There were 2 cases (<0.1%; n=2688) of anaphylaxis or anaphylactoid reactions in clinical trials with adult RA patients treated with intravenous ORENCIA. Other reactions potentially associated with drug hypersensitivity, such as hypotension, urticaria, and dyspnea, each occurred in <0.9% of patients. There was one case of a hypersensitivity reaction with ORENCIA in JIA clinical trials (0.5%; n=190). In postmarketing experience, a case of fatal anaphylaxis following the first infusion of ORENCIA was reported. Appropriate medical support measures for treating hypersensitivity reactions should be available for immediate use. If an anaphylactic or other serious allergic reaction occurs, administration of ORENCIA should be stopped immediately and permanently discontinued, with appropriate therapy instituted.

Infections: Serious infections, including sepsis and pneumonia, have been reported in patients receiving ORENCIA. Some of these infections have been fatal. Many of the serious infections have occurred in patients on concomitant immunosuppressive therapy which, in addition to their underlying disease, could further predispose them to infection. Caution should be exercised in patients with a history of infection or underlying conditions which may predispose them to infections. Treatment with ORENCIA should be discontinued if a patient develops a serious infection. Patients should be screened for tuberculosis and viral hepatitis in accordance with published guidelines, and if positive, treated according to standard medical practice prior to therapy with ORENCIA.

Immunizations: Live vaccines should not be given concurrently with ORENCIA or within 3 months of its discontinuation. The efficacy of vaccination in patients receiving ORENCIA is not known. ORENCIA may blunt the effectiveness of some immunizations. It is recommended that JIA patients be brought up to date with all immunizations in agreement with current immunization guidelines prior to initiating therapy with ORENCIA.

Use in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): Adult COPD patients treated with ORENCIA developed adverse events more frequently than those treated with placebo, including COPD exacerbations, cough, rhonchi, and dyspnea. In adult RA studies, 97% of COPD patients treated with ORENCIA developed adverse reactions versus 88% treated with placebo and respiratory disorders occurred more frequently in patients treated with ORENCIA compared to those on placebo (43% vs 24%, respectively), including COPD exacerbation, cough, rhonchi, and dyspnea. A greater percentage of adult RA patients treated with ORENCIA developed a serious adverse event compared to those on placebo (27% vs 6%), including COPD exacerbation [3 of 37 patients (8%)] and pneumonia [1 of 37 patients (3%)]. Use of ORENCIA in patients with RA and COPD should be undertaken with caution, and such patients monitored for worsening of their respiratory status.

Blood Glucose Testing: ORENCIA for intravenous administration contains maltose, which may result in falsely elevated blood glucose readings on the day of infusion when using blood glucose monitors with test strips utilizing glucose dehydrogenase pyrroloquinoline quinone (GDH-PQQ). Consider using monitors and advising patients to use monitors that do not react with maltose, such as those based on glucose dehydrogenase nicotine adenine dinucleotide (GDH-NAD), glucose oxidase or glucose hexokinase test methods. ORENCIA for subcutaneous (SC) administration does not contain maltose; therefore, patients do not need to alter their glucose monitoring.

Pregnancy: There are no adequate and well-controlled studies of ORENCIA use in pregnant women and the data with ORENCIA use in pregnant women are insufficient to inform on drug-associated risk. A pregnancy registry has been established to monitor pregnancy outcomes in women exposed to ORENCIA during pregnancy. Healthcare professionals are encouraged to register patients by calling 1-877-311-8972.

Lactation: There is no information regarding the presence of abatacept in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. However, abatacept was present in the milk of lactating rats dosed with abatacept.

Most Serious Adverse Reactions: Serious infections (3% ORENCIA vs 1.9% placebo) and malignancies (1.3% ORENCIA vs 1.1% placebo).

Malignancies: The overall frequency of malignancies was similar between adult RA patients treated with ORENCIA or placebo. However, more cases of lung cancer were observed in RA patients treated with ORENCIA (0.2%) than those on placebo (0%). A higher rate of lymphoma was seen compared to the general population; however, patients with RA, particularly those with highly active disease, are at a higher risk for the development of lymphoma. The potential role of ORENCIA in the development of malignancies in humans is unknown.

Most Frequent Adverse Events (=10%): Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, and nausea were the most commonly reported adverse events in the adult RA clinical studies. Other events reported in =5% of JIA patients were diarrhea, cough, pyrexia, and abdominal pain. In general, the adverse events in JIA and adult PsA patients were similar in frequency and type to those seen in adult RA patients.

Note concerning ORENCIA administration options: Intravenous dosing has not been studied in patients younger than 6 years of age. The safety and efficacy of ORENCIA ClickJect™ Autoinjector for subcutaneous injection has not been studied in patients under 18 years of age.

Please click here to see the Full Prescribing Information.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb Immunoscience

With a robust pipeline of immunomodulatory therapies, Bristol-Myers Squibb is committed to the discovery and development of transformational medicines for patients suffering from immune-mediated disease. As we learn more about the immune system in diseases with substantial unmet medical needs, the potential for new therapies that modulate the immune system continues to drive our research efforts.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Bristol-Myers Squibb's business, particularly those identified in the cautionary factors discussion in Bristol-Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Bristol-Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

