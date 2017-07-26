CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: MKT)(OTCQB: MKTDF) a producer of gamified marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes, is very pleased to announce the rebranding of FetchBot, the Company's proprietary marketing platform, and the launch of our new website and the new DeepMarkit platform.

FetchBot will now operate under the DeepMarkit name. The rebrand is the positive outcome of the Company's complete redesign and functional evolution of both our marketing platform and our website. The Company has taken this opportunity to rebrand its platform as DeepMarkit to showcase the new look and feel of this powerful tool for businesses. We remain dedicated to empowering businesses to leave their distinctive mark in the online space and establish deeper relationships with their audiences.

"Our marketing platform's main goal is to be data-driven while providing deeper consumer engagement, resulting in an increase in customer loyalty and revenue for all businesses," stated Carter Chalmers, Director of Sales and Business Development. "Our new platform will serve as the launch-pad for multiple partnerships and product integrations which are currently underway."

"The rebranding of our platform represents the new way we are headed in regard to executing our overall technology strategy and vision," stated Jack Bogart, Chief Technology Officer, "we will continuously expand and improve our marketing and advertising platform to better serve clients worldwide."

The company unveiled its newly redesigned website and platform online today and is planning several customer appreciation and new user promotions to celebrate the rebrand.

We encourage our audience to check out the new website at www.deepmarkit.com, see what we can do for your business then create an account (it's free!) and see how easy and fun it is for you to apply your creativity and business sense to creating a first-class promotional campaign.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. The Company's proprietary promotions platform enables businesses and agencies to create branded games that incentivize customers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. DeepMarkit integrates next-gen gamification engagement mechanics with interactive advertising industry standards to offer marketers an advanced solution suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media.

DeepMarkit's suite of HTML5 games and gaming solutions for are designed for social media, messaging apps, and other online community services. Instant games can be added to any online environment to encourage usage by providing a fun way to engage audiences with competitive or collaborative games. DeepMarkit offers numerous options to monetize through custom branded games, product placement, corporate sponsorships and prize and incentive awards.

DeepMarkit's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol MKT and on the OTCQB trading under the symbol MKTDF. For additional information, please visit www.deepmarkit.com

