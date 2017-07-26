United States Respiratory Disposables Market Report 2017 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Report for Respiratory Disposables 2017 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The overall market for respiratory disposables is broken into four types of products: oxygen cannula, oxygen masks, tracheostomy tubes and resuscitators. All segments are experiencing slow price erosion, simply because of the competitive nature of the market and because price is often the only major differentiating factor between products.

Rising oil prices are also having a direct effect on the market, both because the products are made petroleum-derived materials and because of high-volume shipping costs. Growth is expected to be relatively evenly split across all segments, as demand grows consistently within the hospital and home care industries.

Key Topics Covered:

U.S. Anesthesia, Respiratory And Sleep Management Market Overview

1. Research Methodology

2. Product Assessment

2.1 Product Portfolios

2.2 Regulatory Issues And Recalls

2.2.1 BD-Carefusion

2.2.2 Draeger

2.2.3 Drive-DeVilbiss

2.2.4 GE Healthcare

2.2.5 Invacare

2.2.6 Natus-Embla

2.2.7 Philips Healthcare

2.2.8 ResMed

2.2.9 Teleflex

2.3 Clinical Trials

2.3.1 Drive-DeVilbiss

2.3.2 Fisher & Paykel

2.3.3 GE Healthcare

2.3.4 ResMed

2.3.5 Teleflex

3. Respiratory Disposables Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.3.1 Total Respiratory Disposables Market

3.3.2 Oxygen Cannula Market

3.3.3 Oxygen Mask Market

3.3.4 Tracheostomy Tube Market

3.3.5 Resuscitator Market

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



